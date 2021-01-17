Hudson Valley College Delays Spring Semester Start

As spring semesters approach for colleges across the country, schools are delaying the start with COVID-19 cases rising.

In a typical year, most colleges would begin their spring semesters at the end of January. Like most things, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the timeframe in which colleges operate. So far, only one college in the Hudson Valley has announced they will delay the start of their spring semester.

According to a message on the college's website, Marist College will delay the start of its spring 2021 semester. Marist College announced that the spring 2021 semester will begin with full remote learning on Monday, February 15, 2021. It will then transition to in-person based classes on March 1, 2021. The spring semester will end on May 28, 2021.

In a message on the college's website, the President of the college, Dennis Murray, said:

"In formulating this reopening plan, we relied on the advice of our own medical team and outside public health guidance. We also consulted with our faculty leadership and academic administrators to get their perspectives. This plan was developed with two key goals in mind: continue keeping our community safe, while at the same time providing the best possible educational experience for our students under the circumstances of this pandemic."

In addition to announcing the delay of the start of the spring semester, Marist College also announced new rules and regulations for returning students. Students are able to begin moving in on February 15 and will be assigned specific move-in dates. All students are mandated to submit results from a non-rapid PCR test prior to arriving on campus. Marist College also announced that all students are required to get a flu shot unless they have a religious or medical exemption. You can read the full message from the college here.