If I told you that there was going to be a group of protestors out in New Paltz this weekend, you might be inclined to say "what else is new?" New Paltz is known for its impromptu marches and gatherings. On any given Saturday you can drive through town and witness a group with protest signs on the corner next to the Elting Library.

Some gatherings are for individual causes and others have a more global feel but one thing you can say about all of the gatherings is that they are certainly noticeable. One time the topics were so heated that they actually had to have one group on the opposite side of the street to ensure everyone kept to themselves.

National Organization Plans Protest in New Paltz, NY

The New Paltz Police department does a good job at monitoring all of these organizations. They make sure everyone is safe from the protesters to the passers-by. This Saturday, they may have a bit of a challenge depending on who and how many show up.

This Saturday, June 11, 2022, there will be a March for Our Lives protest in town. According to the address they gave, they will be meeting up at the TOPS shopping center plaza. Interesting and possibly a deliberate choice after the TOPS shooting last month in Buffalo.

March for Our Lives posted in a New Paltz Facebook group that their event is happening and is being organized to bring attention to the need to stop and prevent gun violence.

Our message and ask for this March is simple: no longer will we be held hostage by our lawmakers and no longer will we tolerate feeling unsafe in our communities. Regardless of what party you stand for, if you do not support lifesaving measures like universal background checks, we will pledge to vote against you this fall and in future elections (March for Our Lives via Facebook.)

According to the event post, this particular group hasn't marched since 2018. If you are planning to head into New Paltz this weekend just be aware that this is happening. It is not clear if they will be marching or driving through town. Also, no route was posted on the Facebook group. The organizer is Jake Acree. This comes on the heels of New York passing new gun reforms this week.

