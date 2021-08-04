Many in New York Are Getting Surprise $1,600 Checks

Surprise! Here's why you may be getting a $1,600 refund.

Some New Yorkers should check their bank accounts or mailboxes. Last week the IRS started issuing a $1.5 million tax refund.

Paper checks started being mailed out on Friday and money was sent to bank accounts via direct deposit on Wednesday.

The tax refunds are going to people who overpaid federal taxes from unemployment benefits in 2020, CNBC reports. The refunds are part of the American Rescue Plan.

The average refund is $1,686. The IRS has issued nearly $10 billion worth of refunds since May, but experts believe this will be the last refund.

