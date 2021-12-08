What a Scrooge! Police say a man was arrested after setting fire to a large Christmas tree outside of a major news corporation early Wednesday. Now, all that remains behind is the charred frame of the tree, with a few sad-looking ornaments dangling from what's left. There aren't too many details currently, however, the New York Post posted pictures of the tree set ablaze.

The Post says that the fire was set outside the News Corporation building a little after midnight Wednesday. FDNY firefighters were able to put out the blaze, as surrounding streets were closed off near the area. News Corporation is the home of several major media establishments such as the New York Post, Fox News, and The Wall Street Journal.

There is no indication exactly why this person did such a thing.

In other news, a New York man was arrested three times in just 36 hours, though he boasted to police that he'd be out of jail and that he, "didn't have a record". The Post says that the suspect's crime spree began the evening of November 21, when he allegedly stole a 12-pack of Coors Light from a local bodega. According to sources, he was soon released with just a ticket. Not much time later, the very same suspect allegedly stole a woman's purse by knifepoint on the subway, according to FOX. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Fox that while prosecutors wanted cash bail, a judge let him go on supervised release. But by the next morning, police say he was back at it again, as he went and stole an iPhone from another woman on the subway.

The Post says he was finally sent to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

