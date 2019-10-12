Man on Probation Guilty of Possessing Assault Rifle, Police Say

Risto Viitanen

The rifle had a flash suppressor, collapsible stock, pistol grip and a detachable magazine loaded with ten rounds of .223 ammunition

Joseph O’Reilly, of Ellenville NY, pled guilty on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in Ulster County Court to criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree.

O’Reilly was arrested April 18, 2019, after Ulster County Probation conducted a home visit at the defendant’s residence.

Probation officers and NY State Police recovered a loaded .223 caliber assault rifle as well as three large-capacity magazines each containing thirty rounds of .223 caliber ammunition.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 12, 2019. The defendant has a prior conviction for Driving While Intoxicated as a felony from Sullivan County in 2017 for which he received a sentence of five years’ probation.

