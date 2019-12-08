Man Gets 40 Years For Ellenville Hospital Armed Robbery

An Ulster County man has been sentenced to 40 years in jail stemming from the Ellenville Hospital armed robbery.

In Ulster County Court, Joshua Stuart was sentenced on his conviction of Robbery in the First Degree to 25 years in prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

In addition to being sentenced for robbery, Stuart received consecutive sentences of ten years each on two separate residential burglaries which occurred after the Ellenville Hospital robbery.

Stuart also received a consecutive sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years on a conviction of Criminal Trespass in the first degree, and a sentence of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison which will run concurrently to the other sentences upon his conviction for stealing a car during his crime spree.

In total, Stuart, age 42, was sentenced to 47 1/3 years in state prison but under NYS Law the sentences will be capped at 40 years. Stuart also faces separate consecutive sentences in Federal Court as a result of an armed robbery in Brooklyn.

The charges stem from a series of violent crimes in the Town of Wawarsing in September of 2018.

At sentencing, Stuart stated to the Court “that none of these crimes would have happened if the people at the hospital just gave me what I needed.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO