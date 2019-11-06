Police Dutchess County are searching for answers after a man was found lying in the street with a severe head injury.

On Friday around 4:40 a.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received a call reporting a man down in the street in the area of 219 Mill St., near the Italian Center. Police describe the man as being white and in his mid-30s.

The unnamed man was found with a severe head injury and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.