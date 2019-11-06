Man Found With Severe Head Injury at Poughkeepsie Italian Center
Police Dutchess County are searching for answers after a man was found lying in the street with a severe head injury.
On Friday around 4:40 a.m., City of Poughkeepsie 911 received a call reporting a man down in the street in the area of 219 Mill St., near the Italian Center. Police describe the man as being white and in his mid-30s.
The unnamed man was found with a severe head injury and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
City of Poughkeepsie Police are trying to determine what happened to the man. Anyone with any information concerning this incident is urged to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department's confidential Tip Line at (845) 451-7577.
