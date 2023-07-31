Man Dies Swimming In Hudson Valley Raising ‘Record-Breaking’ Money For Cancer In New York State

Tragedy struck in the Hudson Valley at an event that raises "record-breaking" money to fight cancer.

Police confirmed a man died swimming on Saturday in Westchester County

Tragedy During Swim Across America Event In Westchester County, New York

CBS NY/YouTube/ LI Swim Across America CBS NY/YouTube/ LI Swim Across America loading...

The Larchmont Police Department confirmed to CBS New York that a 62-year-old man became distressed while swimming during the Swim Across America Event In Westchester County on Saturday.

Swimmers choose between a 2K, 5K or a 10K swim at the annual event at the Larchmont Yacht Club.

This year's swim was the 31st Long Island Sound Swim Across America at the Larchmont Yacht Club in Westchester County.

Long Island Sound Swim Across America Event Raises Money To Fight Cancer

Money for Breast Cancer Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Swim Across America has "raised record-breaking funds to fight cancer," according to the Swim Across America website.

"Established in 1992, SAA - Long Island Sound has raised millions of dollars for our beneficiaries, now including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Columbia University Cancer Center, Cancer Support Team and Weill Cornell Medical Center. Thank you for your support of cancer care in New York, as our network of doctors, researchers and caregivers continue to make breakthroughs in treating this deadly disease," Swim Across America states.

Each year over 800 swimmers, volunteers, spectators and supporters, and even some Olympians, take part in the charity swim. This year nearly $1.5 million has been raised, as of this writing.

62-Year-Old Dies During Charity Swim In Larchmont, New York

CBS NY/YouTube/ LI Swim Across America CBS NY/YouTube/ LI Swim Across America loading...

The distressed swimmer was rescued from the water and sent to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

The 62-year-old died at the hospital, CBS reports.

His name hasn't been released. CLICK HERE to donate to Swim Across America

