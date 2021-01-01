New Year's Day shoppers in the Hudson Valley rushed to the exits following reports of a man inside a bathroom in the mall with a bomb.

On New Year's Day around 5:30 p.m., Hudson Valley NY Incidents wrote on Facebook about a bomb threat at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in Newburgh. The Town of Newburgh Police Department received a call about a man with a bomb strapped to himself inside the mall bathroom, according to Hudson Valley NY Incidents. The mall is being evacuated.

Below is the full post from Hudson Valley NY Incidents:

Orange County NY

Town Of Newburgh

1401 NY-300 - Newburgh Mall

Suspicious Incident

PD Received a call of reports of a man with a bomb strapped to himself in the bathroom. The mall is being evacuated at this time.

Hudson Valley Post called the Town of Newburgh Police Department to confirm the report, but the Town of Newburgh Police Department dispatcher told us "we have no comment on the incident at this time." Hudson Valley Post also called New York State Police in Orange County but was sent to a dispatcher's voice mail.

Around 6:20 p.m., Hudson Valley NY Incidents updated and said the mall was evacuated. The man with the bomb was reportedly in a bathroom in Sears. Police are on the scene.

"The caller reported this was the bathroom in Sears. Mall evacuated. PD units searching," Hudson Valley NY Incidents wrote.

At 6:30 p.m., Hudson Valley NY Incidents said the police department reports the mall is clear.

