Major Changes Coming To The Busiest Hudson Valley Airport

We've learned that a number of changes are coming to the busiest airport in the Hudson Valley.

Based on annual passenger traffic, the Westchester County Airport is the busiest in the region, with an average of 2.3 million annual passengers.

Change Coming To Westchester County Airport

Google Google loading...

Westchester County is going to reimagine its airport and is set to announce the firm in charge of the project. HNTB will lead a feasibility study and concept design for the terminal's modernization.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

County Executive Ken Jenkins says this marks a huge milestone in the County’s effort to reimagine the decades-old terminal and deliver a more modern, efficient and passenger-friendly experience.

"We all deeply value flying out of Westchester County Airport, but the reality is the currently terminal is not functional for basic needs like having a cup of coffee, sitting down on a chair or going to the bathroom," Jenkins stated.

What the Study Will Include

Westchester County Airport Google loading...

The study will include:

The plan keeps the airport’s current footprint but completely reimagines the existing 96,000-square-foot, three-level terminal, including its 700-foot frontage. Officials say the goal is to modernize the space without expanding the overall size.

The county is also looking at nearby areas that could be repurposed, including frontage roads, loading docks, and rental car lots where vehicles are cleaned and prepared between trips.

Any redesign would aim to bring the terminal up to modern industry standards while improving what passengers expect when they travel through the airport.

County leaders stress that throughout the study — and any future construction — the airport will still follow all Terminal Use Regulations, including the 240-passenger-per-half-hour limit. Officials say the Airport Advisory Board and other stakeholders will continue to be involved as plans move forward.

"When flying out of HPN, we want our passengers to be safe and comfortable. Selecting HNTB with industry-leading expertise in airport planning and design is an important step toward delivering that experience. This is not expansion, this is modernization – and we desperately need it.”

Hillary Clinton Campaigns On Labor Day In Ohio And Iowa Getty Images loading...

Most recently, HNTB supported Garden City Regional Airport in the delivery of a new terminal and currently serves as the program manager for the JFK Airport Redevelopment Program.

Westchester County will maintain full ownership and operational control of the airport.

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

Update: The 13 Most Dangerous Airports In New York State

New York State Upgrading 16 Airports Across Empire State

Planning to fly out of New York state this year? Check out these helpful tips.