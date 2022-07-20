“Unfit for Human Consumption”: Major Candy Company Being Sued

We have heard that some of our favorite foods are not the healthiest for us. Whether it ranges from our favorite meal or dessert or even our go-to candy bar. Sometimes, it's our guilty pleasure.

However, did we ever think about how bad it truly is for us? If your favorite candy company was facing a lawsuit, would you still consume that candy?

A major candy company is being sued

A sweet tooth consumer shared why they believe that this candy company should be under fire. Mars Incorporated is the company that is currently being sued.

Why is Mars Incorporated being used?

Mars Incorporated is getting sued based on a consumer claiming that their product is "unfit for human consumption". It was stated that this candy has high levels of titanium dioxide. However, Mars Incorporated responded to these allegations stating that their levels of titanium dioxide are actually accepted by the FDA and their regulations.

The lawsuit information shares that this candy could cause health problems in the future due to this toxin. It was planned that Marcs Incorporated was going to "phase out" the levels of titanium dioxide but hasn't done so yet.

The ingredient in this popular candy is actually banned in France.

Some products and food items are banned in other places, all over the world. This is not the first that we have heard of something like this.

Titanium dioxide was banned in 2019 in France. It was released that the European Food Safety Authority didn't think that residents should consume this candy. It was stated that titanium dioxide would not be safe for human consumption.

What other products have this toxin in them?

Titanium dioxide could be in more than just your favorite candy. It may also appear in printing inks, paints, plastics, and more.

What candy should those with a sweet tooth ultimately avoid?

Skittles is the candy that contains titanium dioxide, a toxin. Consumers are being warned to not consume it.

Will you continue to purchase Skittles? Will you throw yours out or contact the company? Share with us below.

