City Of Kingston Makes All Residents Aware of New Drought Alert

Ever wonder just how much water you need to use each day? Washing dishes? Flushing toilets? Drinking? How much do you use? Mayor Noble of Kingston, along with the City Water Department, is asking people to re-think how much water they are using.

Why? They have declared a drought in the City of Kingston this week. What has caused this draught notice? What do you as a resident of the City of Kingston need to do immediately because of it?

What does it mean that the City of Kingston, NY has declared a drought?

It means that there is less water available from where the City of Kingston gets its water (Cooper Lake reservoir). According to a press release, this shortage is in part due to the construction project that has been taking place at the Cooper Lake Dam Rehabilitation Project. Is that the only reason that there is a drought being announced? No, there has been significantly less rainfall than normal for the beginning of 2022.

What can residents of the City of Kingston do to help conserve water during the drought?

City of Kingston residents can conserve water, including washing clothing less, not watering lawns, taking shorter showers, and not letting the faucet run while brushing their teeth. Another great thing to do is to fix those leaky faucets and toilets now. Not only will you not have to hear the drips and the runs, but it will also save water.

