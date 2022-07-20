Watch as the New Adams Location in Wallkill, NY is Built

Slowly but surely, one of the Hudson Valley's most popular local grocery stores is expanding.

If you remember back in December of 2021, Adams Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their 5th location. Adams had started out as a small farm stand here in the Hudson Valley and then expanded to 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Kingston, and Newburgh.

Now, Adams has a 5th location in the works in the Town of Wallkill. The Orange County store is coming along and according to a social media post, they've got a big construction week ahead.

Adams shares on Facebook that construction crews will be working on flat roofing, indoor plumbing, parking lots and curbs this week. They also shared a video of the construction process so far:

It looks like the Town of Wallkill Adams location is inching closer and closer to an opening day. The location on Route 211, which spans over 7 acres of land, is tentatively scheduled to open in April of 2023 according to an Adams reply in the comment section.

Adams also shares that 50% of the brick block is complete which is "a characteristic exterior feature with all Adams Stores."

Get our free mobile app

The comment section on the above video speaks volumes of how loved the Adams Fairacre Farm brand is in the Hudson Valley. Comments range from:

"HOORAY! Everything at Adam's is great! I currently enjoy the Wappingers store, cannot wait for it to be here!"

to

"Great to see the building progression every day is closer to the opening and our shopping for wonderful fruit vegetables meats and numerous grocery items done right as only Adams can do."

For more details and updates about Adam's 5th location visit AdamsFarms.com.

The Coolest Things You Can Buy at Adams Yes, You Can ACTUALLY Buy These 10 Things at Adams

Germantown Beer Farm at Adams Fairacre Farms Germantown Beer Farm known in the Hudson Valley for their malting process now has their products available at Adams Fairacre Farms. It comes it various size amounts for all levels of brewing