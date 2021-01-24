Lookout for a New Text Message Stimulus Scam

It's an understatement to say that anything regarding COVID-19 and stimulus checks is stressful. That's why scammers are currently out in full force.

The Kingston Police Department is warning Kington residents and those in the Hudson Valley to be on the lookout for the latest COVID-Stimulus scam.

According to a post on the Kingston Police Departments Facebook page, there has been yet another text message scam going around. This time, scammers will send a text message explaining that you have been enrolled for a "COVID-19 Relief Scheme."

Along with the text is a link and promises of making up to "$1,472 every day."

Obviously, this is a scam by uneducated scammers who are actually telling you the link is a "scheme."

The Kingston Police Departments warns to not click on the link and add:

Please share this information with your family and friends to help them avoid becoming a victim.

Last week ABC 7 NY reported that according to the Federal Trade Commission $211 million has been lost to "COVID-19 scams and stimulus payment fraud."

ABC 7 on Your Side shared a few red flags to check for if you receive a suspicious email regarding COVID-19 or your stimulus check:

Watch out for emails asking you to verify or give personal information. This form asks for your social security number, date of birth, and even your driver's license number. That's more than enough for a thief to steal your identity. Watch for grammatical or misspelled words.

For more details regarding COVID Scams, visit the IRS website.