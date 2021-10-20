Long Closed Poughkeepsie Diner Finally Being Renovated

Does anybody from the Poughkeepsie or Dutchess County area remember the Arlington Diner? Or maybe you knew it as the Pleasant Valley Diner, or perhaps the 44 Diner. No matter what the name, the diner, which is on Route 44 (Dutchess Turnpike), has been closed for quite a while. There was a sign in the window that said under renovation, but after a couple of years of looking at that sign I was beginning to doubt the diner would ever be renovated. I may have been wrong.

A couple of weeks ago we passed the diner and actually saw work trucks there. And people that were working the work trucks. What? Could they really be bringing the Arlington/Pleasant Valley/44 Diner back to life? I hope so. I have some fond memories of that diner. First of all, it’s in a great location. Right near Adams Fairacre Farms, pretty easy to get to from anywhere in the Poughkeepsie area, and I remember having quite a few good meals there. And who wouldn’t rather see a brand new business as opposed to a long closed, decaying building?

I’m not sure exactly what’s going on over there on Route 44, but whatever it is it’s going to be an improvement. Could they be restoring the old diner? Maybe they’re building something completely new. Maybe it will be a place to eat or maybe they have other plans. I’m just so happy to see the renovations actually happening.

I would love to see a diner back on that lot again. How about you? If you could choose a business for that spot would it remain a diner? Or is there something else you’d like to see? Whatever it ends up as, I’m looking forward to a new business in our area. But I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a diner.

