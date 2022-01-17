There is something very cool about seeing your hometown on television. It’s even more exciting when you get to see places you’ve been and landmarks you’ve passed a million times. And if it happens to be a hit HGTV show? Better yet.

That’s exactly what happened to me Friday night when I sat down to watch HGTV’s hit show “My Lottery Dream Home” The lottery winners were residents of Poughkeepsie, and they wanted to buy their new dream home right here in the Poughkeepsie area, too. But before they went off to look at some beautiful homes, the show had a nice little tour of Poughkeepsie.

They showed the Walkway Over the Hudson, The Bardavon 1869 Opera House, the hustle and bustle of Market Street, and I have to say, they put Poughkeepsie in a great light, and it made me proud. When host David Bromstad met the lucky couple, he met them at Essie’s Restaurant on Mount Carmel Square in Poughkeepsie. It was so cool. I recognized those brick walls and the historical details of the building. And I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve been right there at Mt. Carmel Square.

And Essie’s wasn’t the only popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant featured on the show. When it came time for the couple to decide which of the three houses they would choose, they met host David Bromstad at Brasserie 292 on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. Another very familiar site.

All in all, it was a great episode chock full of Poughkeepsie sites. If you want to check it out, it’s My Lottery Dream Home, season 11, episode 6.

