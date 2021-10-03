Local LEGOLAND Passholders Missing Out on Halloween Event

Hudson Valley residents who purchased LEGOLAND season passes looking to visit the park's Halloween weekends are finding themselves out of luck.

After opening this summer, LEGOLAND New York in Goshen has been flooded with guests from all over the east coast, excited to check out the world's largest LEGO theme park. The popularity of the park has now sold out most of the park's Halloween weekends in October, making it impossible for many local season passholders to attend. But LEGOLAND tells us that there still may be a way for local residents to experience some Halloween fun at the park.

Brick-Or-Treat weekends are one of the most popular events at LEGOLAND parks around the world. The special events offered to guests include live entertainment and shows, Halloween character meet and greets, costume contests, dance parties and even trick or treating around the park. While LEGOLAND New York is open from Thursdays through Sundays in October, the Brick-Or-Treat events only happen on weekends.

LEGOLAND New York

Season passholders hoping to make a reservation for Saturdays or Sundays in October are discovering that all of the dates, except for Halloween, are completely booked. A limited amount of day passes, however, have been available for purchase to non-passholders who wish to attend.

While LEGOLAND New York offers season passes with no blackout dates, passholders still have to reserve the dates they wish to attend in advance. There are limits on how many passholders can enter the park each day, so it's not uncommon for dates to fill up and become unavailable. Those who didn't plan ahead for October are now finding themselves in this situation.

A representative for LEGOLAND New York tells us that they're excited about the overwhelming response to the park's very first Brick-Or-Treat and that passholders who can no longer book reservations should consider visiting on Thursdays or Fridays for more Halloween fun.

On Thursdays and Fridays throughout the month of October, weekday guests can partake in many of the same spooky-fun activities including meet-and-greets with LEGOLAND Halloween characters, a park costume parade, a pumpkin patch photo-op, three hay mazes, and a MINILAND scavenger hunt!

However, LEGOLAND New York notes that the park's trick-or-treating stations, live entertainment and shows, as well as Halloween dance parties will only be offered on the weekends.

LEGOLAND New York

The popularity of the Brick-Or-Treat weekends isn't just affecting passholders. Day tickets are now sold out for much of the month as well. As of Friday, there were only day passes available for Saturday, October 23 and Halloween. Most Thursday and Friday tickets, as well as Columbus Day still have availability for both passholders and those wishing to purchase one-day tickets.

