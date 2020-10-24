Local Distillery Makes It Into National Publication

Congratulations to local Hudson Valley distillery, based in Gardiner, NY, Tuthilltown Spirits.

The team from Tuthilltown were recognized in the Fall 2020 issue of Whiskey Advocate. Think of it as the Wine Spectator for Spirits, the Spirits Industries main consumer directed publication.

Tuthilltown has been recognized several times over the years in this publication, yet this time it was aslo be applauded for the change that is has brought to Gardiner and to the Hudson Valley as a whole.

This particular article is titled, "Small Town Spirit; Craft distillers are bringing new life to small towns."

The article suggests that Tuthilltown, along with the three other small town based craft spirit distilleries, suggests that the distilleries have brought more than just great spirits to the local town. Each distillery that is mentioned in the article Tamworth Distillery & Mercantile in Tamworth NH, Smooth Ambler, Maxwelton, WVa, Mother Earth Spirits in Kinston, NC and Tuthilltown in Gardiner, has brought a spotlight on each town which brings visitors to the area, and with that additional revenue for other merchants in the area.

I personally made my first (of many) trips to Tuthilltown 8 years ago, when it was super small and full of big dreams. I have seen it survive a fire (and enjoyed a sip of their one time only double char whiskey), grown to many additional buildings, tasting room, EV charging station, firepits, unofficial corn hole league area and many attempts to also join with a on-site restaurant.

Yes, without a doubt, Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery has had a very large economic impact on the local economy (Gardiner Liquid Mercantile too) with other restaurants and businesses seeing tourists also spending money at additional businesses.

If you haven't been there for a tour and a tasting yet, give them a visit. There are a few restrictions because of COVID, but it is worth the trip (again and again). Keep in mind that when founder Ralph Erenzo first had an idea to improve upon this piece of property, the locals fought him tooth and nail. His original dream? To put up cabins and be able to use the place to host hikers coming into the area to hike the Gunks.

In this particular case, its interesting how one mans vision subtly changes into a product that is now available (and lauded) around the world. Cheers.