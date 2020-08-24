Local Burger King Closed For Renovations

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Some people were hit with a whopper of a surprise when they thought a local Burger King was closing.

Have no fear. In a few weeks Hudson Valley residents will get to have it their way again. With so many businesses closing down a lot of Hudson Valley residents feared that one more restaurant was shutting their doors permanently.

Earlier this week there were reports that staff members were hauling out equipment of the Rte 9 Burger King in Fishkill. There was speculation that it was going to close and despite Burger King's popularity would it surprise you if they did shut their doors with everything going on? Their phone line was even disconnected.

Disregard the rumors of them closing. According to a sign on their door they are closed for some new renovations and will be back in about a month.