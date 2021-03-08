LEGOLAND Hiring Locals for Several ‘Dream Job’ Positions

The job of your dreams might just have become available at the new LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen.

The massive 150-acre theme park has been a hive of activity over the past few months in anticipation of the park's upcoming grand opening. The park, which was originally scheduled to open on July 4 of last year was forced to postpone its plans after the pandemic halted construction.

Now that restrictions on theme parks have been lifted in New York, LEGOLAND and its 250-room hotel have a green light to open up as soon as next month. With dozens of positions to fill, the park has ramped up its effort to hire Hudson Valley residents.

Over 30 jobs are currently listed from LEGOLAND ranging from hotel workers to entertainers. Some of the positions are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that would be considered a "dream job" for just the right person.

Jobs include a Wardrobe Associate that's responsible for outfitting staff and characters, Performers for daily shows and special events and a Model Shop Technician to keep the LEGO models maintained throughout the park. Lifeguards, hotel receptionists, landscapers, EMTs, park rangers and other positions also need to be filled.

Some of the jobs listed may not seem quite as glamorous, but when you factor in that you'll be doing these tasks at LEGOLAND, the job suddenly becomes much more exciting. For example, the park is hiring a water technician. The job includes checking chemical levels and making sure all water features are running smoothly. I can certainly think of things that are a lot worse than getting to spend your day poolside and checking up on the water-based rides in the park.

Hourly and full-time positions are all listed on Merlin Entertainment's corporate website.