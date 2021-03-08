Legendary Rock Star to Play Bob Dylan Tribute Concert in Dutchess

Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday is coming up on May 24 of this year, and here in Dutchess County, we’ll get the chance to see a real rock star pay tribute to this iconic singer, songwriter and poet. None other than the legendary Patti Smith will be playing the Spring Festival at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park on Broadway in Tivoli. Right up the road from Poughkeepsie in Northern Dutchess County.

The last two weekends in May, which is the 20 -23 and 27 - 30, Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will feature America’s leading dance companies, an interdisciplinary site-specific commission, culinary roundtables moderated by Jeff Gordinier, works by local artists and as I mentioned earlier in this article, the legendary Patti Smith And it’s all taking place outdoors in Tivoli, one of the prettiest and most quaint towns right here in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, May 22, Patti Smith will be joined by her longtime bandmate Tony Shanahan, and their performance will honor Bob Dylan in celebration of his 80th birthday by playing Dylan songs and reciting poetry. This is not Patti's first show in the Hudson Valley. She has sold out many a show at The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie and UPAC in Kingston. The Hudson Valley loves Patti Smith, and it looks as though she feels the same about us.

Tickets for the Spring Festival are on sale for the general public as of Monday, March 8, and digital tickets will go on sale on May 1. For ticket information, and to learn about the Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, visit the Kaatsbaan website.

