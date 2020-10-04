Legendary NYC Beer to be Brewed in Upstate New York

A legend will be reborn in upstate New York, a legend beer that is.

According to New York Upstate, Schaefer Beer is moving from New York City to upstate New York. Schaefer Beer is an American lager that was originally from New York City. It was born in NYC in 1842 and hasn't been brewed in New York since 1976. After 1976, it was brewed in Pennsylvania. But now, Schaefer Beer is making its way back to the Empire State and will call upstate New York home.

F.X. Matt Brewing Company in Utica will be the new home of Schaefer Beer. F.X Matt Brewing Company has brands like Saranac and they've also done work with other breweries in New York State. Pabst Brewing currently owns the Schaefer brand. According to New York Upstate, Pabst is actually paying F.X. Matt Brewing to brew Schaefer Beer under a contract. This beer will only be available in the New York City area to start, but will eventually be sold in other New York markets.

Upstate New York reports that the new Schaefer Beer will be a classic light American Lager at 3.8% alcohol. It will pair well with food and there are even some beer-food pairing events planned in NYC for the launch.

If you're unfamiliar with Schaefer, the beer actually sponsored the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Mets. It even had naming rights of the previous stadium for the New England Patriots. Foxboro Stadium was once called Schaefer Stadium. From what I remember, the Buffalo Bills still need a stadium sponsor, maybe this is their opportunity?