Legendary HV Ice Cream Joint Closes, Property on Auction Block

A local ice cream shop and miniature golf course is going on the auction block and can be yours for just pennies on the dollar.

In May, Zoghby's Blueberry Mountain Ice Cream in Wallkill was excited to announce that they would be opening their ice cream shop for the summer. With so many businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, Blueberry Mountain was determined to get the season going, offering walk-up service and takeout.

Located on Route17M North in Middletown, the iconic ice cream shop was a favorite of locals for their homemade premium ice cream, waffle cones, and an 18-hole miniature golf course where customers could putt balls while enjoying their treats.

On October 3rd, Zoghby's Blueberry Mountain Ice Cream announced to customers that they were closing for the season. What no one knew, however, was that the legendary ice cream shop would be shutting its doors for good.

Orange County is currently holding an auction for properties that have fallen into foreclosure. Small parcels of land and homes are all being made available to bidders online, with starting prices on some houses starting as low as $1,000.

One property that's up for forclosure auction happens to be Blueberry Mountain. The 1.7 story building at 655 Route 17M includes the ice cream shop as well as three bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. The building, as well as the one-acre property including the miniature golf course, is listed with a starting bid of $40,000.

Those interested in purchasing this Hudson Valley landmark can bid online starting Monday at 10am.