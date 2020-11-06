Hudson Valley Starbucks Giving Out Free Reusable Cups Friday

Starbucks announced the design for its 2020 holiday cups and drink lineup, and will be giving out free reusable cups this week.

As the holidays roll in, they're also coming to one of the biggest coffee chains. Starbucks has unveiled their holiday drink lineup and cup design for 2020. This year, they'll be giving away free cups to promote the new seasonal offerings. According to a press release from Starbucks, you can get a free reusable cup this month.

On Friday, November 6, 2020, you can get a free reusable cup. All you have to do is order one of their new holiday drinks and you get a free reusable cup. Of course, this is only while supplies last and only at participating locations. Check out the design right below!

The holiday drinks this year are Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, Salted Caramel Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. So remember, if you order one of these drinks, hot or cold, you get a free reusable cup while supplies last and at participating locations. Just so you know the Starbucks Christmas Blend brewed coffee and Christmas Starbucks Reserve are not included in the offer.

Starbucks has locations all over the Hudson Valley. They can be found in major areas like Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston, and Middletown. Keep reading to get a sneak peek of this year's holiday cup design.