Social media posts have been stirring up a bit of a frenzy these past few days after a new sign appeared at a well-known local restaurant and inn located in Hopewell Junction.

Doing our part to calm the masses, we've got the inside scoop on Restaurant Six at the Curry Estate.

Le Chambord Now Restaurant Six in Hopewell Junction at Curry Estate

In early February, the posts started going around on social media, especially East Fishkill/Hopewell Junction community Facebook pages, with one question on everyone's mind 'What happened to Le Chambord?'

Restaurant Six Restaurant Six loading...

The good news is that it is nothing too crazy, just a name change (and, they're still honoring the old name on the sign).

This 19th-century Georgian mansion has been a staple on Rt. 52 in Hopewell Junction since the 1980s when it was known Le Chambord Restaurant and Inn. Home to guest rooms, a conference center, a bar, an outdoor pavilion, and a 4-star restaurant that is now known as Restaurant Six.

Curry Estate/Restaurant Six Curry Estate/Restaurant Six loading...

The question is, why?

The Curry Estate/Restaurant Six is owned by the Curry sisters, Karen, Cathleen, Prish, Dawn, Jennifer, & Jill - where the 'six' in Restaurant Six comes from.

Previous owner Roy Benich sold the property after 34 years back in 2019.

The Curry Estate, and the restaurant are still the same , the name change is essentially just the Curry's 'putting their stamp on this historical property while honoring the outstanding tradition it has carried throughout the decades.

They did share that Restaurant Six will have an official grand opening at some point during Hudson Valley Restaurant week which will be running from March 20th through April 2nd.

More About The Curry Estate, Restaurant Six, Hopewell Junction

In addition to Restaurant Six, The Curry Estate has a bar called the SS Beverly, their wedding and conference space, an outdoor pavilion, and offers 16 guest rooms on-site for overnight accommodations. A popular spot for weddings, showers, or other gatherings in the Hudson Valley, the location 'combines American continental cuisine, European ambiance and New York State warmth and hospitality.'

In addition to signature cocktails and classics at the SS Beverly Bar, the wine list at Restaurant Six has a list of favorites from local wineries in addition to worldwide selections.

Restaurant Six operates Wednesday through Saturday from 4pm to 9pm, with Sunday Brunch from 11am-2pm followed by Sunday Dinner 4pm-8pm.

They are also always offering live music and on site events.

