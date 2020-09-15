A top New York official says Gov. Andrew Cuomo plans to cancel Halloween across the state.

The Niagara Reporter reports Gov. Cuomo is planning to cancel trick-or-treating across New York State. The newspaper says "a high-level democratic lawmaker from New York State" informed staff Cuomo will make an announcement to cancel the Halloween tradition by the end of this month or during the first week of October.

The unnamed source from the House of Representatives told the Niagara Reporter Cuomo will use "any new development” to cancel trick-or-treating across New York State.

Cuomo has yet to announce if he will allow trick-or-treating or if plans to cancel the tradition. On Monday, Cuomo announced that New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has been below 1 percent for 38 straight days.

"New York's government sets the tone for the state's response to COVID-19, but New Yorkers drive it home. We can defeat this virus and create a better future, but we need New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands as local governments enforce state guidance," Cuomo said in a press release. "There's no doubt that we've made progress, but this is not over yet. By staying New York Tough, we'll get through this together."

Hudson Valley Post reached out to the governor's office to see if there was any truth to the report that Cuomo plans to cancel trick-or-treating. Jason Conwall, the governor's Deputy Communications Director, denies the rumor calling it a lie and "misinformation."

"Anyone trying to promote lies or spread misinformation and conspiracy theories during a pandemic should be ashamed of themselves. Halloween is 6 weeks away, and we continue to monitor the data and allow public health and science to guide any decisions, as we have throughout this public health crisis," Conwall said in an email to Hudson Valley Post.

Update:

Early Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo told News 12 Long Island he has no plans to cancel Halloween or ban New Yorkers from trick-or-treating. Cuomo said he will offer guidance.

"I would not ban trick-or-treaters going door-to-door," Cuomo said. "I don't think that's appropriate. You have neighbors. If you want to go knock on your neighbors door, God bless you."