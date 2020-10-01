Launch of NASA Spacecraft Could Be Visible Across the Hudson Valley

NASA plans to launch the unmanned Cygnus spacecraft Thursday night, and the craft could be visible across the Hudson Valley and East Coast. The craft will take off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, no earlier than 9:38 P.M. Thursday night, according to NASA. Once in the sky, Cygnus should be able to be seen across the Hudson Valley in a little over two and half minutes.

Cygnus will rendezvous with the International Space Station, bringing with it a number of important supplies. According to the NY Post, on board will be almost 8,000 pounds of cargo, including an all new space toilet for the Expedition 64 crew, Officially known as the Universal Waste Management System, this $23 million commode will part of a new experimental system in space.

The weather for the Hudson Valley seems to ba a factor sometimes when trying to view cool events in the night sky. Many meteor showers, lunar eclipses, and other celestial occurrences seem to get blocked out by clouds here in the New York state, unfortunately. The forecast? Right now, Hudson Valley Weather is saying it should remain partly cloudy, with temps falling into the 40s.

Cygnus is expected to reach the ISS by October 4, and will stay until mid December. Once all the work aboard the station is done, Cygnus will begin a slow reentry into Earth's atmosphere, before burning up. But there's one more thing its got to do. Take out the trash. According to NASA: