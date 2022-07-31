Everyone you know that camps during the summer seem to have been camping for the last 2 months and you haven't had time to get out there yet. Summer 2022 does seem to be moving at light speed but don't worry you have not missed the best part of camping season in the HudisnValley.

Even though friends and family may have been at our local Hudson Valley campgrounds since Memorial Day weekend and you are now realizing that Labor Day weekend is 5 short weeks away, don't give up hope of enjoying a weekend in the great outdoors just yet. Late summer and early fall camping is the best time to enjoy a weekend under the stars.

Late Summer and Fall Hudson Valley Camping

Once August arrives some of the heat and humidity will lesson making outdoor time a lot more fun. You also can get in on some great outdoor gear sales this time of year. Granted there was a bit of a shortage of things this year but you can probably still find plenty of deals if you look on tents, sleeping bags, and other camping essentials.

Now that it is getting dark sooner there are more hours to hang in front of the campfire. More time to relax with a beverage of your choice and a s'more. And if you are worried about where to go check in on some of our local spots like Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Gardiner. Their peak season runs through the end of August but they are open this year until November 6, 2022.

So look at the calendar and plan a weekend for the family to get out under the stars the best Hudson Valley camping days are still in front of us.

Where to go Fall Camping in the Hudson Valley NY