Landmark Caffe Aurora In Poughkeepsie Announces Liquidation Sale

The popular Poughkeepsie pastry shop Caffe Aurora announced their closure in May but has continued to fill special orders in the meantime. Now comes word that they will sell off the remaining items in the store this Saturday. Located at 145 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie, Caffe Aurora Pastry Shop been in the Strippoli family for more than 80 years. Owner Lou Strippoli made the closure announcement last spring thanking their customers for their support.

Saturday, October 17 from 8 AM until 4 PM they will open their doors for one last time and all kinds of antiques and other collectibles will be available for purchase. Items are for pick up only, they won't be shipping anything. Anyone with questions can call Mark at (845) 629-8081.

Hudson Valley Post announced the building was for sale in July of 2019 and at the time Strippoli commented 'I will have a hard time walking away from it, but I know I have to. It would be fabulous if it could be continued as a family business but I have to look ahead to myself'.

An article from Medium called Caffe Aurora 'a taste of Italy in Poughkeepsie'. Popular items at the shop over the years have been wedding cakes, cannolis, and sfogliatella. It's been a staple of the community for eight-plus decades and they will be missed.