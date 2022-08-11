Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos

It has been a miserably hot summer. One of the best ways to cool off is with some tasty ice cream but one of America's favorite ice cream treats is going to be discontinued soon. One local candy shop has decided to fill the void for many ice cream lovers.

There's a place where Hudson Valley residents can get one of their favorite ice cream treats.

So Klondike has just under 1,000 left? It will probably be tough to get one of your own. The Choco Taco had a cult-like following. It was a popular choice for customers at the gas station freezer or outside from the ice cream truck.

Though you might not be able to get a real Choco Taco at least you can still get a waffle cone ice cream taco here in the Hudson Valley.

The Kingston Candy Bar is never short on creative ideas. The shop located in Kingston, New York now offers homemade ice cream tacos. They look bigger, better and even tastier.

Check them out and let me know how they taste.

Hudson Valley Hottest Jobs Worst jobs to have when it's hot outside.