When money is no object, the sky is the limit, and it looks like the builders behind this $12 million, 5,000 square-foot listing in Kingston, New York took that quite literally.

Speaking of literally, while this house has its address in Kingston, which I always picture as a city location, this mansion was built near the Ashokan reservoir and the town of Marbletown, giving it plenty of nature access in addition to sprawling floorplans, multiple structures, and what is in my opinion the coolest addition to any house: a secret tunnel.

While the idea of someone being able to afford a house that comes with such a staggering price tag quite frankly makes my head (and soul) hurt, listings like these are actually one of my favorite parts of the Hudson Valley. I love the idea that around every corner, or behind any random hedge, could lay an unbelievable property. Maybe it comes from where I grew up in Ulster County. We had rich neighbors with a guest house that was bigger than my actual house, but I could only ever catch glimpses through the trees. So thank you Zillow, for letting us regular people tour some of the most staggering homes in the Hudson Valley.

First, some stats, and then on to the coolest part about this home. According to its Zillow listing, this house has been built by a "bluestone expert", which is why over 5,000 tons of it were used in its construction. They also must have had a thing for castles, because as you'll see in the gallery below, huge wooden doors, turrets, and massive chandeliers are just some of the accents that turn this house into a place for royalty. The last is the secret tunnel. So read on to take a look inside one of the most intriguing properties in the Hudson Valley.

