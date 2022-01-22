Dutchess County’s Best Hill for Sledding is in Hyde Park, New York

The snow from over this weekend got me feeling like a kid again. While I was shoveling my driveway on Monday, I thought of how perfect the snow was for packing. I reminisced on the days when my friends from the neighborhood and I would get together and make snow forts and have snowball fights. One year, when the snow was so high, we managed to make a tunnel system in my yard! All of a sudden, when the shoveling was over, I had the sudden urge to go sledding. I may be in my mid-twenties, but that doesn't mean I can't partake in some wintery fun! By this time, it was about 3 pm, so I didn't have too much daylight left to work with. I hurried into my garage looking for my old Snow Boogie, but unfortunately, I couldn't find it. No sledding for me on Monday. Needless to say, I have ordered a new one!

Regardless, the roads were good, so why not go for a drive? I could scout out some areas for a future date. I tried remembering some of my favorite locations growing up. That led me into Hyde Park where I drove into Mills Mansion. Of course, I've been to Mills many times for their hiking trails, their mansion tours, their Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series, and their Celtic festivals in years passed, but it is a whole other experience to see this place in the winter. For reference, here is what the hill scape looks like during much of the year.

Pretty impressive, right? You can tell how beautifully the hill descends as it overlooks the triumphant Hudson River. The land is clear and smooth, perfect for hosting events, having picnics, and enjoying a nice day at the park. But then, when Jack Frost decides to decorate the region, we get something like this:

Look how wonderful that is? Imagine zooming down that hill on a sled, Snow Boogie, or tube for dozens of yards down the property. The hill has so much room for people to space out and be socially distant while allowing visitors to take in some wintery thrills. Whether you are young or young at heart, and looking for something fun to do with your family, friends, or even just by yourself, I highly recommend Mills Mansion for your Dutchess County sledding destination.

Do you think there is another Dutchess County hill more worthy of the title for best sledding spot? How about other neighboring counties? Be sure to let us know!

