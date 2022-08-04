They’re Racing In Kingston, NY for The 27th Year

I myself have never attended a Soap Box Derby. I know, crazy that I have never seen a derby but a lot of people in my age group may have missed out when it comes to a lot of cool stuff. Hopefully, you have had the fun of being part of a Soap Box Derby Car build at some point. And then hopefully you got to race it.

Building a Soap Box Derby car is a lot of fun and a lot of hard work but great summer fun for the family who is up for it. Soap Box Derby has been around for a long time and there are a lot of people whose mission is to keep Soap Box Derbys alive.

Kingston Artist Host Soap Box Derby for the 27th Year

If you aren't familiar with Soap Box Derby the Smithsonian wrote a great piece about these crazy homemade Cars that everyone loves to race. No engines just heart.

The Soap Box Derby, a peculiarly American institution, thrives on the U.S. teenage passion for anything that has four wheels and goes fast (The Smithsonian Magazine Online)

If you are already a fan of the Soap Box Derby, you probably know about the 27th Annual Soap Box Derby happening in Kingston on August 14th. According to social media, there is still time to get register for the race, they are even offering workshops to help get people's cars built.

How to build a Soap Box Derby Car

This year's Soap Box Derby will honor Jim Fawcett the #8 who had in every Soap Bx Derby since 1995.

