Police Say a Serial Killer is Targeting New York’s Homeless

There may be a killer targeting one of our country's most vulnerable populations. Police shared on Monday that they believe that multiple recent attacks on homeless people in Washington, D.C., and New York have been committed by the same man.

What Happened

The shooting attacks in our nation's capital began on March 3rd, leaving two people wounded and another dead over the span of less than a week. While relatively tight-lipped about a detailed description of the suspect, police did release screenshots of surveillance video from nearby cameras they believe captured images of the perpetrator. If the attacks weren't grisly enough, authorities say they now believe the same person is responsible for murders committed in New York.

Killer in the Empire State

On Saturday night, two separate shootings occurred in New York City targeting homeless people sleeping outdoors that police say were very likely connected to the crimes in Washington, D.C. Police cited similar circumstances in the shootings, including the fact that the victims were attacked while sleeping, as evidence of the crimes being committed by the same person. Said police Commissioner Keechant Sewell:

“Our homeless population is one of our most vulnerable and an individual praying on them as they sleep is an exceptionally heinous crime... We will use every tool, every technique and every partner to bring the killer to justice.”

While two people have tragically lost their lives, one victim's quick thinking likely saved his own life after he was shot in the arm.

"What Are You Doing?"

The 38-year-old victim was sleeping in downtown New York when he was attacked, reportedly awakening to a gunshot wound to his arm. He described his attacker as wearing black clothing and a black mask, holding a gun. The victim said he immediately pretended to call 911, faking the action of calling the police and disguising the fact that he didn't actually have a cell phone. While he allegedly caused the shooter to run away, the attacker reportedly killed a different victim just an hour later.

Police Response

There has been a joint task force created, including police departments from both states as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The NYPD is also investigating if a shooting on Sunday is also connected to the recent killings.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of the potential serial killer. You can contact the police at 1-800-577-TIPS.

