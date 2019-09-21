Judah & The Lion Rock The House At WRRV Sessions

Judah & The Lion made their triumphant return to WRRV Sessions Tuesday and left a trail of good vibes in their wake. The band is out in support of their new album Pep Talks and gave up a day off to come play for the Hudson Valley.

Their set included 'Take It All Back' and 'Suit And Jacket' along with songs from their new album 'Over My Head' and 'Why Did You Run'. They even broke into 'Baby Shark' at one point as an ode to all the families in attendance.

Judah & The Lion last joined us in November of 2017 and it's exciting to see how far they've come in less than two years. Thanks for your continued support of WRRV Sessions!

