IRS Hiring Thousands to Work for Stimulus Phone Service

Many are still waiting for their stimulus payment. Though the IRS has opened their phone lines the service is still limited due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IRS is being inundated with calls and they recently announced they will be hiring thousands to work the phones for their call center.

The IRS has done the best they possibly could to get economic impact payments to U.S. residents months during the shut down.

The IRS phone lines are back up and running but the service is extremely slow. Personally, I waited on the phone for just over an hour with a question in regards to my refund and I spent another two ours on hold waiting for my stimulus information.

According to the Journal of Accountancy, the IRS plans to hire roughly 3,500 employees to handle incoming calls regarding questions about the stimulus package.

You can get IRS career information here.

