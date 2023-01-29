It's no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some fantastic restaurants, and the James Beard Foundation, which awards one of the most prestigious honors in the industry, has taken notice.

The fancy hardware isn't limited to food, either. Just a few months ago two Dutchess County, NY breweries took home medals from the Great American Beer Festival. But back to James Beard...

James Beard Semi-Finalists in the Hudson Valley, NY

The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards were announced earlier this week, and while the list was dominated by restaurants in New York City, Hudson Valley restaurants were recognized with five nominations across three categories: Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Hospitality, and Best Chef.

Stissing House, in Pine Plains, NY (Google) Stissing House, in Pine Plains, NY (Google) loading...

The Best New Restaurant in Pine Plains, NY

Stissing House in Pine Plains, NY, has some amazing history. The original Stissing House opened in 1782 (!!!), offering both food and lodging (and the country's first "domed ballroom"), remaining open until the first World War. It was revived in 2022 by chef and owner Clare de Boer and now is a finalist for Best New Restaurant.

Lil' Deb's Oasis in Hudson, NY (lildebsoasis.com/Google) Lil' Deb's Oasis in Hudson, NY (lildebsoasis.com/Google) loading...

The Best Hospitality in Hudson, NY

With a nomination in the Outstanding Hospitality category, it should come as no surprise that the slogan for Lil' Deb's Oasis in Hudson, NY is "We're So Glad You're Here". Their menu shows dynamic range, too, with dishes like vegan charred squash right next to braised goat shoulder and tuna tartare.

Cafe Mutton in Hudson, NY (Google) Cafe Mutton in Hudson, NY (Google) loading...

The Best Chefs in the Hudson Valley, NY

Three different Hudson Valley (or Hudson Valley-adjacent) chefs are officially James Beard semi-finalists for their inspiring work in the kitchen. Shaina Loew-Banayan from Cafe Mutton in Hudson, NY, Paolo Garcia Mendoza from Karenderya in Nyack, NY, and Sohail Zandi from Brushland Eating House in Bovina, NY in Delaware County. While Nyack and Bovina aren't exactly in the Hudson Valley, it's a short enough drive to hardly make a difference.

SEE ALSO: 2 Hudson Valley Breweries Named Among Best in the Nation

While the James Beard awards recognize the height of fine and explorative dining, the more traditional restaurants in the Hudson Valley can be heavyweights, too. Check out your best options for macaroni and cheese below, and keep scrolling to find your next favorite bakery.

5 Best Places for Mac & Cheese In and Near Poughkeepsie, NY According to Google Reviews, these Mid-Hudson restaurants in and around Poughkeepsie have the best mac and cheese in the area. Would you agree?