Is This Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant Really for Sale?

It’s been a tough year for everyone, both personally and professionally. The Hudson Valley has seen quite a few businesses closing because of the pandemic, many of them restaurants. I guess it’s not surprising, but it is disappointing.

I was surprised, however, to see that one of Poughkeepsie’s most popular spots for both food, drink and live music is currently for sale. Paula’s Public House Gastropub on New Hackensack Road in Poughkeepsie is up for grabs, if you’ve got a few hundred thousand dollars to invest. Wow. Every time I’ve been to Paula’s it’s been packed. Granted, I haven’t been there since the beginning of covid, but I know they are still open and scheduling live music and events.

I’ll be sorry to see Paula’s go when the time comes. The folks at Paula’s have served great food and supported local, live music since they opened a few years back. I hope whoever buys the business continues to do the same.

The building that is now Paula’s Public House was once Gildernew’s and twice it was Mulligan’s Irish House. When Paula took over, the building was redecorated and has become quite a cozy gathering place.

Think running a restaurant is for you? Maybe this is your chance to find out. In any case, wishing the folks at Paula’s the best of luck and the same for the future new owners.

