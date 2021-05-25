The Hudson Valley is home to hundreds of beautiful parks, trails and gardens. One of the most beautiful and unique gardens in the area is hosting a special afternoon of learning and enjoying delicious teas.

If you aren't familiar with Innisfree Gardens in Millbrook, it's one of the hidden gems of the Hudson Valley. Innis Free is considered one of the worlds "Ten Best Gardens," according to their website.

Landscape architect Lester Collins merged "the essence of Modernist and Romantic ideas with traditional Chinese and Japanese garden design principles in a form that evolved through subtle handling of the site and slow manipulation of its ecology."

It really is a breathtaking garden and if you get the chance to visit Innisfree you should take it. If you have free time coming up on May 29th, Innisfree is offering a unique learning experience.

On May 29th, Innisfree will be hosting The Japanese Way of Tea and Flowers. From 2:30 pm until 4:00 pm you will "embodied in the classical Japanese arts of refinement, chado (the way of tea), and kado (the way of flowers)."

There will be discussion and demonstrations of flower arranging, tea flowers and tea ceremonies. The chakai tea ceremony will be an "informal gathering" where all guests will be offered matcha tea, traditional sweets and a tin of Harney & Sons matcha to take home with you.

To learn more about The Japanese Way of Tea and Flowers event and to buy your tickets to reserve your spot, visit Innisfreegarden.org.

Innisfree Garden is opened to the public, but reservations need to be made through their website.

