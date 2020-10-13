Injured Hawk Found (PICS)

After an escape, he is back in custody and getting the care he needs.

Last week we showed you a shocking picture that was shared on Facebook, that showed a hawk, last seen in the Putnam area, with an arrow stuck in it. The hawk has a "silver shafted arrow with red and white fins" lodged in its right shoulder through to the right chest.

Animal Nation put the call out for anyone in the area of Oriole Street and Oscawana Lake Road in Putnam to be on the lookout for the hawk, and after quite a few reports, the hawk has been caught, and is on its way to get the help it needs, according to Agnes Powe.

Agnes told us that the hawk has quite a story to share, she told us that, "The hawk was originally captured on Saturday, October 3rd after it had been spotted in a yard in Mohegan Lake. But then the hawk escaped on Monday the 5th, as the container it was in was being moved in anticipation of the hawk going to the vet."

After the escape, the hawk had been spotted throughout the week at various locations within a 1/2 mile from where he escaped but nobody was able to get close enough to recapture the injured bird.

After about a week on the loose, still with an arrow stuck in it's chest, the hawk was spotted in Cortlandt Manor on Sunday October 11th. Powe told us that a woman spotted the hawk on her property, and called for help.

When wildlife rehabilitation arrived, the hawk was in a position that allowed one of the "team members to net him" said Powe.

Once it was recaptured, Powe told us that, "he was given fluids, fed and was kept overnight and is currently on the way to the vet."

A great job done by all involved! Powe did end our chat by telling us that as of right now, "there is every reason to believe that this hawk will make a complete recovery."

She also wanted us to remind us that the goal of wildlife rehabilitation is for injured wildlife to be returned to the wild where the animal can live out its natural life.

She said that, "wildlife rehabilitators could not do what they do if it weren't for people paying attention and making the call or taking the effort to try to contain whatever animal they see."

If you do ever come across an injured or orphaned animal please contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator.