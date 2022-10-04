One of the things to love about the Hudson Valley is our abundance of wildlife. Sometimes they can be a nuisance but most of the time when we encounter a unique wildlife siting, we enjoy the experience and share it through pictures on social media.

Unfortunately, some of the encounters we have with wildlife can be a bit heartbreaking too. During the fawn season, it is common to see people posting about fawns that appear to be alone. Often there are posts regarding baby animals that seem to need rescue. Often these animals can be cute but dangerous so it is important we leave rescues up to the professional.

Wildlife Rescue Saves Bear Cub Hit By Car

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center is one of the organizations that is trained to assist many types of wildlife. Just last week they posted about an Eagel they help rehabilitate who has been poisoned. This week they shared the story of a bear cub that had been hit by a car. They have actually helped rehab 5 bear cubs so far this year.

The bear came to FFF Wildlife Center with many injuries from being struck by the car and they weren't sure if the cub would make it according to a social media post from last week.

The update on the cub from last Friday disclosed that they had discovered the cub also had a brain injury so they had to send the cub to Cornell University. There they were able to help the cub even further.

To be honest, I didn't think he was going to make the night. Miraculously he did and after a couple of days of syringe feedings he was able to get back on his feet...yet something still didn't look right. We decided to send him up to Cornell University for an evaluation and they found a skull fracture. I have to thank Dr. Sara Childs and the staff at Cornell for going above and beyond to help this little guy. We watched him start to improve daily! (via Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center Facebook)

The post goes on to say that the cub is now fully recovered enough to return to play with the other cubs in rehab at FFF Wildlife Center.

Organizations like this are training to help many types of wildlife. If you encounter an animal in trouble contact them or an organization near your that is similar. It is the best way you can help an animal in distress.

