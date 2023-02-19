They just keep coming. Bears in need of assistance. This week the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) took in their fifth bear for the season.

Once again with the assistance of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC), the FFFWC has come to the rescue of another severely underweight bear in distress. This time it is a little girl who was found in pretty rough shape.

5th Bear Found Near Staving in the Hudson Valley

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

On Valentine's Day, the FFFWC shared on social media that they once again are helping a bear who technically is considered a yearling or in other words considered to be one year of age. A healthy bear that age would be coming in a about 60 pounds plus. But the female bear found and now in the care of the FFFWC was received only weighing in at 17 pounds.

See Also: Two Bears Arrive at Friends of the Feathered and Furry Needing Rehab

Over the past few months, I have been tracking the intake of bears at the FFFWC. Just last week I reported on two bears that were under care at the center so when I saw that they had taken in a fifth bear I reach out with a question I am sure you are all asking, why are all these bears having trouble and why are they underweight?

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook loading...

Why Are Bears in Need of So Much Help This Year in the Hudson Valley?

I sent the FFFWC this question through Facebook messenger and they took the time to respond with this answer.

The only thing I can think of is they all lost there mothers very early like the late spring or early summer. And have been just get by when there was food to eat. Now there's nothing eat but garbage .... (FFFWC through Facebook Messenger)

I also asked if there was an increase in bears needing assistance or are we just more aware and they replied that they have had bears in similar conditions over the past few years.

Bear Underweight and Injured by Porcupine Now Recovering at Wildlife Center

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Feb Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Feb loading...

According to the post that the FFFWC shared this little one had a really rough go of it. They had to remove Porcupine quills from her feet and she was also extremely thin so it seems she was found just in time. The post also says she is doing well and they were able to put her with the other recovering bear crew.

Today at 32lbs, we were happy to introduce her to the others in our group of orphan bears in the large outdoor enclosure. Thanks to all who helped this girl get to safety! We expect her to thrive along with the other until a Spring release.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Feb Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center via Facebook Feb loading...

The FFFWC is a nonprofit organization in Hunter, New York whose motto is "let Wild be Wild" their goal with all their rehabbed animals is to return them to their natural environment. They do their work with the help of donations and they are one of the most highly qualified wild animal rehab groups in the Hudson Valley and Catskill Regions.

Get our free mobile app

Hudson Valley Wildlife You Could See in Your Back Yard

Hudson Valley Wildlife Gallery The Hudson Valley is full of wildlife. Here are just a few of our furry, slithery, and feather friends that might frequent your backyard. Please reach out and let us know which creature we may have left off the list.

Actors Who Have Adopted Animals from Movie Sets