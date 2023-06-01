Wildlife Center Rehabs a Variety of Animals From New York

I thought it would be a good time to get you an update on some of the animals we have told you about in the recent past that have been helped by the Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC). Over the last few months, the FFFWC has helped everything from eagles to bears along with a fox or two.

If you aren't familiar with the FFFWC they are a non-profit 501(c)3 that is located in Hunter, New York. They have dedicated themselves to helping injured and orphaned New York State wildlife. Their goal is always to rehab and release. Their motto is Let Wild be Wild.

What Agencies Rehabs Wildlife in New York State?

Just last week they assisted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) with an injured Raven. Back on May 16th ECO Bohling according to a NYSDEC press release responded to a call of a report of an injured raven.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation - ECO Bohling and Raven

A neighbor helped quickly locate the raven. While unable to fly, the bird was able to quickly hop and glide away, making it difficult to catch. Additional residents joined the effort and helped to push the raven to an open area where Officer Bohling captured the bird. The ECO then brought the raven to the Friends of the Feathered and Furry wildlife center for treatment and evaluation. (via NYS DEC Press Release)

We don't have any word on the raven but I am happy to get you an update on a fox kit we told you about a few weeks ago. According to a post from the FFFWC on Monday, the little guy is thriving. He recently got to enjoy the outdoor enclosure with a new friend. He and his new gal pal will hopefully be released in a few months.

When he first arrived his prognosis wasn't good. He was discovered by a dog and appeared to have neurological damage. The FFFWC has been working their magic and it looks good for the little guy. The FFFWC has also recently cared for baby owlets and two bear cubs whose mom was killed by a train.

Friend of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center

What to Do if You Find an Injured Wildlife Animal?

If you find a member of New York State Wildlife in distress or you have concerns you can call the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (518) 402- 8044 or follow this link to find the office near you. You can also find a wildlife rehabber through the NYS DEC. And you can support the FFFWC directly make sure to visit their website.

