Motherless Bear Cubs Healing and ‘In Good Shape’ at Hunter, NY Wildlife Center

Back in March, an Environmental Conservation Officer was called out to the Metro North train tracks in Pawling, New York. Once at the scene, the officer came upon a heartbreaking sight.

Motherless Bear Cubs Found by Pawling, NY Train Tracks

When Officer Franz arrived he was met with 2 bear cubs huddled together without their mother. On social media, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation explained the situation further writing:

ECO Franz found the cubs huddled together in nearby bushes and managed to gain control of the animals, wrapping the pair in a hooded sweatshirt. ECO Franz and the railroad employee then met with wildlife rehabilitators from Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center.

It was determined that the cub's mother was hit by a train leaving the cubs orphaned at too young of an age. Thankfully, Friends of the Feathered has been working with the cubs to nurse them back to health and ready to live in the wild.

Pawling Bear Cubs Rehab at Hunter, NY Wildlife Center

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center shared this week an update on the 2 cubs. We learned that the two female cubs are in pretty good shape considering. The wildlife center writes:

The cubs seemed in good shape except for an injury to the front paw of one cub. So close to the rail & her own demise, the cub lost two of her toes. Dr Laura Jaworski, our veterinarian, closed the wound with 3 stitches and orders for 2 wks R & R.

The team at FF is doing its best to limit human contact while the cubs recover so they have a better chance of making it in the wild. It sounds like they're doing a great job as they explain:

Since the girls landed with us they have learned to drink their special formula from a bowl, as we start early with limited human contact to give them the best chance to be wild again. They are doing well also starting to enjoy berries and bananas.

Take a look at the photos below to see how the cubs are fairing at Friends of The Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center and check out their social media accounts for future updates.

Motherless Cubs "In Good Shape" Thanks to Hunter, NY Wildlife Center Remeber the 2 bear cubs found in Pawling, NY without their mother? Things are starting to look up for them!

