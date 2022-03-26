Better than Ever? More Service Coming to Metro-North After $8 Million Rebuild

Good news for Metro-North riders. After months of slowdowns and service interruptions following Hurricane Ida, which destroyed track segments on the Hudson line in September 2021, things are returning even better than normal.

What Happened

When Hurricane Ida slammed into the east coast last year, it caused over $75 billion dollars in damage, including a culvert that was ruined in Dobbs Ferry on the Metro-North line. Parts of the train tracks were also damaged and caused the line to first be closed, and then after opening, operating in a limited capacity with slower speeds. From Assistant Director of Track Projects Steve Kilpert:

[The water] circled around both sides of the old culvert and just blasted holes through the track bed and around both sides of it... we had a 20-foot gap hanging in the air and another 20-foot gap hanging over there.”

The repairs took months to complete.

$8 Million in Dobbs Ferry, NY

$8 million and a half of a year later, not only is the track back and fully functional, but even more service will be added, bringing train schedules almost equal to levels before the COVID pandemic. While ridership itself still remains lower than 2019 levels, these new improvements will hopefully cause those numbers to rise as well.

What Will Be Added

The benefits of replacing the culvert are showing themselves in a few ways. First, speeds will return back to normal, and travel on the Hudson Line will even be up to 5 minutes quicker than before the storm struck. Additionally, more trains will join rail service, increasing from 142 to 156. Two of those trains will be added to the morning rush hour service, and three will be added to the PM rush hour.

Harlem and New Haven Lines

The Harlem line is also increasing their in-service trains by 18, to 208 total trains. The New Haven Line is adding an impressive 34 trains. Changes are expected to take place on Sunday, March 27th.

