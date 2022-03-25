Local Library Hosts ‘Passport Day’ Event on Saturday

One of the many things that I'm sure so many of us have been missing over the past few years has been travel, right? Even if we have been fortunate enough to get out of the house for a well-deserved vacation, seems like local and stateside travel was more popular than international destinations.

Or, how many of us have encountered struggles when it comes to getting appointments at one of the offices necessary to get our documents in order so that you CAN travel. Speaking from experience, I'm still waiting on an appointment to officially change my name and get all those important documents changed and in order.

Do you need a passport?

So, now that things appear to be moving in a different direction and travel plans are being made, the question is, do you have a current passport? If the answer is no, let the Putnam Valley Library step in and save the day with their 'Passport Day' this Saturday, March 26th.

From 10 AM until 2 PM on Saturday 3/26, Putnam Valley Library, 30 Oscawana Lake Road in Putnam Valley, will be hosting a passport event at the library, with no appointment necessary.

They are encouraging those interested to visit https://travel.state.gov/ to find out which documents are necessary to bring on Saturday, and also providing links to documents that you can print and fill out ahead of time. Specific questions can be directed at pvpassports@gmail.com.

What should I know?

You can bring a photo with your application . Background must be white, there should be no filter, and it should be a color photo taken within the last 6 months.

. Background must be white, there should be no filter, and it should be a color photo taken within the last 6 months. Routine processing is averaging 8-11 weeks.

You can download and fill out forms ahead of time by looking through the information here .

. You can also calculate the cost of your passport by answering a few questions here.

Some additional helpful information about the passport process can be found here.

