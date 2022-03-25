Hudson Valley Man Sent to Jail in New York With No Bail Over Weed

A Hudson Valley man is facing a felony charge for marijuana. He was sent to jail without bail.

On Monday, the Town of Lloyd Police Department took to Facebook to share some recent arrests. Among the arrests was an Ulster County man who's now facing a felony charge for alleged possession of over five pounds of marijuana.

Steven A. Lopez of Highland was arrested on Sunday, March 20, and charged with felony criminal possession of cannabis in the second degree.

The 32-year-old from Ulster County is accused of possessing over five pounds of cannabis.

He was arraigned before Town of Lloyd Judge Elia and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Lopez was due back in the Town of Lloyd Court on a later date.

Another arrest was a man wanted in another Ulster County town who is accused of masturbating in public.

On Wednesday, March 16, 27-year-old Justin T. Garnsey was arrested and charged with public lewdness. Police allege the 27-year-old from Highland was seen pleasuring himself in public.

"He is accused of masturbating in public," the Town of Lloyd Police Department bluntly stated on Facebook.

Garnsey was also found to be wanted on a bench warrant for second-degree harassment from the City of Kingston Police Department, according to the Town of Lloyd Police Department.

Garnsey was released on an appearance ticket and is due in the Town of Lloyd Court on April 05, 2022, for the public lewdness charge.

