If You Find These Weird Tubes Outside, Do Not Get Close To Them

What the heck are these things and where do they come from?

The Hudson Valley sure is a strange place. You shouldn't be surprised if you see strange creatures crawling around.

One Hudson Valley resident had no idea what was housed in these muddy tubes on her porch.

Here's a tip. If you are ever unsure of something you can always take to Facebook. She quickly got the answer in a barrage of comments and experts. Do you have any idea what these things are?

I had a vague idea what they were because I have seen them before but I had no idea what they were called. These little tubes were formed by mud wasps. According to Pest World, the large and skinny wasp is quite common throughout the entire country and isn't very dangerous but what are these weird pipes they make?

popovaphoto

Most of us are familiar with the typical round and paper-like wasps nests that we see hanging from tree branches.

These little tubes are actually called open pipe mud daubers and they are the nest for this species of wasp.

Mud daubers can be over an inch long and can be built in bunches. They are usually found in the corners of houses and porches. If the pipe had holes in it that's generally a sign that the pipe is inactive.

If you think you have an active nest or an infestation you should not approach it without taking proper safety precautions. Most exterminators and pest control workers can take care of them pretty easily.