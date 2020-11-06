If You Accidentally Dropped Your Dishwasher on the Side of 9G it’s Still There

There's a used dishwasher on the side of Route 9G if someone needs one.

You might not find it on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace but if you're looking for a dishwasher there's one on the side of the road in Hyde Park heading towards Rhinebeck. I can't be sure if this thing is trash and up for grabs or if this is Hyde Park's newest art installation.

If there's one thing that I've learned during my time here in the Hudson Valley it's that you can find some weird things lying on the side of the road.

If you were in the market for a used dishwasher you can find one abandoned in small and empty little parking lot in Hyde Park. It actually looks like it is in decent condition. A dishwasher is a luxury that a lot of people in the Hudson do not have.

To the one person or persons who left their used dishwasher on the side of the road I just wanted to let you know that it's still there. I'm just letting you know in case you forgot. I'm not 100% sure why it was left. Either it doesn't work or maybe you needed to make some room in your truck and you were planning on coming back for it. If it's broken maybe it can be fixed.

No, I didn't think to check inside.

This isn't the first time I've seen some weird things on the side of the road here in the Hudson Valley. Last summer I discovered the couch covered in poop in Fishkill.