Ice Cream Sold in New York State Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Ice cream lovers, you might want to double check your cartons, according to this latest report. The Food and Drug Administration has issued an ice cream recall over concerns of Listeria contamination. One of the states the ice cream was sold was right here in New York, according to WBNG. According to the FDA, the recall was issued after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.

The brand of ice cream that has been recalled is the Royal Ice Cream Company. All products impacted by the potential contamination have the manufacturing plant numbers CT121 or CT#121. States affected aside from New York include; Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire. Rhode Island, Vermont, Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The products recalled include:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints and 3-gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints and 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG

Dough Wich- Conn. 4 once Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of, Vanilla, Chocolate, and French Vanilla

Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni Pie Slices.

Luckily, as of now, the FDA says that no one has fallen ill. The steps taken are simply a precaution. If you have purchased any of these brands, then you should return them to where they were bought for a refund.

